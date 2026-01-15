Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 68.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.16% to Rs 4.52 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 68.38% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.16% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.523.4279.6574.273.051.613.031.592.291.36

