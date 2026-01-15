Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 165.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 118.11% to Rs 1152.25 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 165.77% to Rs 263.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 118.11% to Rs 1152.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1152.25528.2935.8838.23395.80175.55321.80122.04263.6499.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News