Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 165.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 118.11% to Rs 1152.25 croreNet profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 165.77% to Rs 263.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 118.11% to Rs 1152.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1152.25528.29 118 OPM %35.8838.23 -PBDT395.80175.55 125 PBT321.80122.04 164 NP263.6499.20 166
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST