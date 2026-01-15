Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 207.52% to Rs 14.73 crore

Net Loss of Tierra Agrotech reported to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 207.52% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.734.79 208 OPM %-49.49-173.07 -PBDT-7.57-8.17 7 PBT-7.82-8.51 8 NP-5.69-6.26 9

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

