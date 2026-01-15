HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 0.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 18351.42 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company declined 0.74% to Rs 418.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 421.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 18351.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16831.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18351.4216831.841.482.66445.20418.73445.20418.73418.19421.31

