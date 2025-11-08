Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sales rise 441.29% to Rs 32.64 crore

Net loss of Genpharmasec reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 441.29% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales32.646.03 441 OPM %-1.441.99 -PBDT-0.230.81 PL PBT-0.800.50 PL NP-1.180.70 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Force Motors Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Shipping Corp Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 9.89% in the September 2025 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 51.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 27.80% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

