A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 51.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 154.09 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 51.79% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 154.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 120.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales154.09120.12 28 OPM %65.9368.46 -PBDT43.5028.91 50 PBT41.0626.20 57 NP30.1319.85 52
