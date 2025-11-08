Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corp Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Shipping Corp Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Shipping Corporation of India reported 35.09% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 291.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 7.71% year on year to Rs 1,338.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 214.01 crore in Q2 FY26, up 28.28%, compared to Rs 298.42 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 3.38% year on year to Rs 1,235.51 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 682.97 crore (down 11.90% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 132.22 crore (up 7.79% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 47.36 crore (up 9.62% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 212.92 crore (down 28.61% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 200.89 crore (down 6.050% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 857.58 crore (down 3.07% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 73.79 crore (up 5.23% YoY), during the quarter.

Also Read

Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump

Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026 Ohio guv race, calls him 'special'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration launches 175 investigations into H-1B visa abuse

Indian army, security forces

2 terrorists neutralised in Kupwara by Indian forces under 'Op Pimple'

Delhi airport

Delhi airport ops 'return to normal' after ATC glitch delays 800 flights

NSE IPO

What is the Difference Between an NSE IPO and a BSE IPO

Shipping Corporation of India said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, translating to 30% for the financial year 2025-26.

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged involved in business of transporting goods and passengers.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India gained 2.43% to close at Rs 266.50 on Friday, 7 November, on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 9.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 9.89% in the September 2025 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 51.79% in the September 2025 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 51.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 27.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 27.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon