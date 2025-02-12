Business Standard

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2025.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2025.

Gensol Engineering Ltd lost 14.17% to Rs 604 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17935 shares in the past one month.

 

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd crashed 14.10% to Rs 294.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16462 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd tumbled 9.56% to Rs 252.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd dropped 8.34% to Rs 124.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd shed 8.04% to Rs 165.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A+' rating to bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings

WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Titagarh Rail Systems receives order worth Rs 537.11 cr

