WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

D B Corp Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 February 2025.

WPIL Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 461.65 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71598 shares in the past one month.

 

D B Corp Ltd lost 18.78% to Rs 190.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10859 shares in the past one month.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd tumbled 13.93% to Rs 28.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17005 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd fell 13.88% to Rs 76.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1221 shares in the past one month.

Expleo Solutions Ltd pared 11.37% to Rs 1062.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2018 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Titagarh Rail Systems receives order worth Rs 537.11 cr

Benchmarks erase all gains; auto shares slide

Ashok Leyland soars after strong Q3 outcome

SAIL Q3 PAT slips 62% YoY to Rs 126 cr

Volumes spurt at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

