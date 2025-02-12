Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Pearl Global Industries climbed 14.63% to Rs 1446.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 57.4% to Rs 56.30 crore on 45.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,022.50 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Revenue increased due to healthy growth in sales volume across geographies.

Profit before tax soared 55.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 53.70 crore in Q3 December 2024. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 92.6 crore, up 35.1% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 9.1% in Q3FY25 as against 9.7% in Q3FY24.

Total expenses rose 45% to Rs 974.76 crore in Q3FY25 over Q3FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 444.36 crore (up 26.49% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 214.46 crore (up 28.60% YoY).

 

Pearl Global Industries is engaged in manufacture and exports of ready to wear apparels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A+' rating to bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A+' rating to bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings

WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Titagarh Rail Systems receives order worth Rs 537.11 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems receives order worth Rs 537.11 cr

Benchmarks erase all gains; auto shares slide

Benchmarks erase all gains; auto shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVESajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 CaseIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon