Hexaware Tech gains after collaboration with San Francisco Unicorns

Hexaware Tech gains after collaboration with San Francisco Unicorns

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies rose 2.37% to Rs 819.75 after the company announced a new collaboration with the San Francisco Unicorns, a team in Major League Cricket.

This collaborationextending through the 2026 league seasonaligns with the digital transformation provider's efforts in promoting sports by offering curated solutions to enhance fan and community engagement.

As part of the association, Hexaware will be recognized as the San Francisco Unicorns' official partner. In addition to featuring Hexaware branding on the team's helmets and caps, the company will also receive a perimeter signage display.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 857.50 crore and sales of Rs 8,820 crore for the nine months ended on 30 September 2024.

 

Hexaware Technologies made a debut on the stock exchanges on 19 February 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 731, a 3.25% premium to the issue price of Rs 708. The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on February 14th, was subscribed 2.66 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 674 to Rs 708 per share.

Hexaware was delisted from stock exchanges in November 2020. In 2021, Carlyle acquired it from ETQ (earlier Baring Private Equity Asia) for around $3 billion through an investment holding company CA Magnum Holdings.

Currently, CA Magnum Holdings has 74.71% stake in the IT company.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

