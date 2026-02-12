Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GFL consolidated net profit rises 183.84% in the December 2025 quarter

GFL consolidated net profit rises 183.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of GFL rose 183.84% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.950.82 16 OPM %56.8452.44 -PBDT15.225.40 182 PBT15.225.39 182 NP13.004.58 184

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

