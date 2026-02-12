GFL consolidated net profit rises 183.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of GFL rose 183.84% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.950.8256.8452.4415.225.4015.225.3913.004.58

