Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 04:16 PM IST
Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

Sales rise 50.55% to Rs 12.24 crore

Net loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.55% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.248.13 51 OPM %35.8713.28 -PBDT2.970.91 226 PBT-2.11-2.58 18 NP-2.009.58 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:09 PM IST

