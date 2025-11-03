Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GHCL Textiles standalone net profit declines 22.28% in the September 2025 quarter

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit declines 22.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 338.04 crore

Net profit of GHCL Textiles declined 22.28% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 338.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 304.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales338.04304.62 11 OPM %10.898.90 -PBDT36.5828.69 28 PBT21.7215.92 36 NP16.0120.60 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

