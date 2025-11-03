Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 2015.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 643.32 croreNet profit of Orient Cement rose 2015.95% to Rs 49.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 643.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 544.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales643.32544.03 18 OPM %25.718.12 -PBDT174.7042.21 314 PBT73.683.12 2262 NP49.092.32 2016
