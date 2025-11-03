Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 60.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 3877.00 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals declined 60.31% to Rs 77.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 3877.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3999.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3877.003999.00 -3 OPM %13.8515.45 -PBDT586.00625.00 -6 PBT301.00348.00 -14 NP77.00194.00 -60
