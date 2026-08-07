GIFT Nifty indicates negative opening for Dalal Street

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 86 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 17.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,013.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 August 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 24,636 crore so far in August (till 07 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Friday as investor sentiment improved on hopes that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would help ease crude oil prices and temper inflationary pressures.

China's exports grew more than expected in July, although the pace moderated from June's robust expansion, supported by strong global demand for high-tech components.

Official customs data released on Friday showed that exports rose 23% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in July, easing from 27% growth in Junethe fastest pace since October 2021. Imports increased 27.5% from a year earlier, compared with a 36% jump in June, which had marked the strongest growth in five years.

China's trade surplus stood at $112.5 billion in July, narrowing from $125.6 billion recorded in June.

Oil rose Friday amid worries over supply disruptions after Iran published a restrictive draft plan for the Strait of Hormuz.

Futures for international benchmark Brent crude for October delivery gained 1.25% to $83.52 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for September advanced 1.10% at $78.14 per barrel.

According to the apparent draft plan published by Iran, the country would ban U.S. and Israeli ships from transiting the Strait. Until compensation is paid, other nations that have harmed Iran would not be allowed to transit, according to the draft.

Overnight on Wall Street, The Dow fell more than 460 points, or 0.9% to 53,885.10, breaking a five-day winning run. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% to 7,709.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% to 26,348.35.

Investors will closely watch the employment report due on Friday.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices ended higher in a volatile session on Thursday, extending their gains for a second consecutive session. Sentiment was supported by hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East and a better-than-expected June-quarter earnings season.

The S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 373.76 points or 0.48% to 78,954.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 11.35 points or 0.05% to 24,636. In two consecutive sessions, the Sensex rose 1.33% while the Nifty climbed 1.29%.

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