Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:08 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; US & Ukraine agree on new peace framework

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; US & Ukraine agree on new peace framework

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 29.00 points (or 0.11%) in early trade, indicating that the Nifty 50 could open in the red today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,766.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,161.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets began the week higher on Monday, driven by strengthening expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December, despite continued division among policymakers regarding such a move.

 

The anticipation of future catalysts drove market activity. Investors are looking ahead to the release of key economic indicators later in the week, specifically U.S. retail sales and producer prices data. Furthermore, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is scheduled to unveil her highly-anticipated budget this week.

Geopolitical developments were also central to trading sentiment. Oil prices faced downward pressure after the United States and Ukraine announced the creation of an "updated and refined peace framework" aimed at ending the war with Russia, raising hopes for a potential boost in global oil supply.

On Wall Street, major averages rebounded on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all closing higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 493.15 points (1.08%) to close at 46,245.41. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.88% to settle at 22,273.08. The S&P 500 finished 0.98% higher at 6,602.99.

The surge followed comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who suggested the central bank might cut interest rates again this year. Williams indicated that labor market weakness now poses a greater threat to the economy than elevated inflation, making further rate cuts a possibility.

The Fed has just one meeting remaining in 2025, scheduled for December 9-10, with the current target rate range standing at 3.75% to 4.00%.

The recent record U.S. government shutdown, which concluded earlier this month, has complicated the outlook for U.S. rates. Policymakers are grappling with significant data gaps that would normally inform their view of the world's largest economy.

This issue was highlighted when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that it had cancelled the release of October's consumer price report because the shutdown prevented the necessary data collection.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity markets ended lower on Friday as profit-taking emerged on domestic bourses after a two-day winning streak. Across the board selling led the Nifty to close below the 26,100 level. Barring FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, realty, PSU Bank, metal recording significant decline.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 400.76 points, or 0.47%, to 85,231.92, while the Nifty 50 fell 124 points, or 0.47%, to 26,068.15.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

