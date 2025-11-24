Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 125.68% to Rs 20.83 croreNet Loss of Sharpline Broadcast reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 125.68% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.839.23 126 OPM %-21.89-22.86 -PBDT-3.36-1.58 -113 PBT-3.58-1.79 -100 NP-2.46-1.79 -37
