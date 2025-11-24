Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sharpline Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 125.68% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net Loss of Sharpline Broadcast reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 125.68% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.839.23 126 OPM %-21.89-22.86 -PBDT-3.36-1.58 -113 PBT-3.58-1.79 -100 NP-2.46-1.79 -37

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

