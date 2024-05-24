Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 13.91 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 85.47% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.43% to Rs 60.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

