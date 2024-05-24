Business Standard
Sainik Finance &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 71.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 14.78% to Rs 3.69 crore
Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 71.01% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.37% to Rs 15.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.694.33 -15 15.2518.02 -15 OPM %90.51128.41 -82.6994.67 - PBDT0.661.79 -63 2.682.34 15 PBT0.661.79 -63 2.682.34 15 NP0.491.69 -71 2.00-0.09 LP
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

