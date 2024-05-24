Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 42.35% to Rs 5.73 crore
Net profit of Virat Industries declined 81.48% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.35% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.09% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.96% to Rs 32.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.739.94 -42 32.4237.68 -14 OPM %5.248.65 -4.758.12 - PBDT0.461.11 -59 2.483.72 -33 PBT0.140.72 -81 1.032.18 -53 NP0.100.54 -81 0.761.62 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Virat Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Virat Crane Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sainik Finance &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 71.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Shares &amp; Stockbrokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon