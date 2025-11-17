Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 7.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 306.51 croreNet profit of Signet Industries rose 7.76% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 306.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 257.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales306.51257.65 19 OPM %7.008.07 -PBDT7.136.81 5 PBT4.814.44 8 NP3.473.22 8
