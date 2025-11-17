Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 37.88% to Rs 34.86 crore

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 47.06% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.88% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.8656.12 -38 OPM %0.891.55 -PBDT0.210.33 -36 PBT0.130.24 -46 NP0.090.17 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

