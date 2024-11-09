Business Standard
Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 42.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 33.76% to Rs 150.61 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company rose 42.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.76% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales150.61112.60 34 OPM %7.497.59 -PBDT4.173.56 17 PBT2.131.59 34 NP1.681.18 42

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

