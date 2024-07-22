Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Glance Finance rose 85.71% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.790.63 25 OPM %418.99398.41 -PBDT3.142.17 45 PBT1.500.80 88 NP0.910.49 86
