Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Glance Finance rose 85.71% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.