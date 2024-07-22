Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Nitin Spinners approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 22 July 2024
The Board of Nitin Spinners at its meeting held on 22 July 2024 has approved the following :
1. Designation of Dinesh Nolkha (DIN : 00054658) is changed from Managing Director to Chairman and Managing Director with effect from 01 October 2024 for remaining tenure in the current appointment up to 30 September 2027.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
2. Appointed Nitin Nolakha (DIN : 00054707) as Managing Director of the company for 5 (Five) years with effect from 01 October 2024.
3. Appointed Pratyush Nolakha (DIN : 10704970) as an Additional Director (Executive) on Board of the Company with effect from 22 July 2024.
5. Appointed Vibha Aren (DIN :07028020) as an Additional Director (lndependent) on Board of the Company with effect from 22 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Live Updates: India needs to create 8 million jobs per annum, says CEA Nageswaran

Economic Survey LIVE: Inflationary pressure under control, core inflation running below 4%, says CEA

Better utilisation of land will bring fixed cost of production: Survey

Real estate regulators in states/UTs dispose of 125,000 consumer complaints

What Indian Army achieved is remarkable: Retd Col Thapar on Kargil war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon