Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection

Gland Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection, 0.25 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial (Product).

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Cetrotide for Injection, 0.25 mg/vial, of EMD Serono, Inc.

The Company expects to launch this Product in the near-term through its marketing partner.

According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately USD 129 million for the twelve months ending February 2024.

Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection is used to prevent premature LH surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian stimulation. It blocks the effects of a natural hormone called gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which controls the secretion of another hormone called luteinizing hormone (LH), which induces ovulation during the menstrual cycle. Cetrorelix further expands the company's fertility product line, underscoring its commitment to developing and manufacturing complex injectables to meet patients' unmet needs.

