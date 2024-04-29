Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UCO Bank soars 2.02%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 58.15, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.11% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 78.99% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.15, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 22566.8. The Sensex is at 74419.45, up 0.93%. UCO Bank has risen around 5.44% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 5.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7380.05, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.87 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 39.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon