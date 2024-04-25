Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 33.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 536.60 croreNet profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 33.08% to Rs 97.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 536.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 621.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.84% to Rs 470.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 466.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 2283.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2161.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
