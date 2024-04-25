Coromandel International standalone net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.71% to Rs 3899.84 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 15.50% to Rs 1719.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2034.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.60% to Rs 22029.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29609.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 19.91% to Rs 209.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.71% to Rs 3899.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5470.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.