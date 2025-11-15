Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 72.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.56% to Rs 6003.79 croreNet profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 72.31% to Rs 610.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 354.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 76.56% to Rs 6003.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3400.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6003.793400.50 77 OPM %39.3017.70 -PBDT2493.72592.85 321 PBT2352.52472.57 398 NP610.35354.21 72
