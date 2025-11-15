Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.01% to Rs 373.04 croreNet profit of Osia Hyper Retail rose 55.49% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 373.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 355.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales373.04355.23 5 OPM %3.624.44 -PBDT9.687.73 25 PBT6.825.04 35 NP5.103.28 55
