India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 1092.20 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 30.88% to Rs 65.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 1092.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 961.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1092.20961.20 14 OPM %14.4312.05 -PBDT122.0991.03 34 PBT83.6163.46 32 NP65.0649.71 31
