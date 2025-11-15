Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 12.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.99% to Rs 191.08 croreNet profit of Maan Aluminium rose 12.48% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.99% to Rs 191.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales191.08205.44 -7 OPM %4.173.70 -PBDT9.628.17 18 PBT7.776.92 12 NP5.775.13 12
