North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 36.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 70.75 croreNet profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 36.59% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.7581.94 -14 OPM %4.017.99 -PBDT3.424.70 -27 PBT2.654.02 -34 NP1.822.87 -37
