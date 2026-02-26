Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2107.3, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.45% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% jump in NIFTY and a 14.71% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2107.3, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25452.6. The Sensex is at 82117.03, down 0.19%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 5.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23051.85, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2115.8, up 0.94% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 60.45% in last one year as compared to a 12.9% jump in NIFTY and a 14.71% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 39.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News