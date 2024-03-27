Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 959.85, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.51% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% gain in NIFTY and a 58.98% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 959.85, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 5.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18809.45, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 960.35, up 0.35% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 113.51% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% gain in NIFTY and a 58.98% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

