Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark set to launch 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial

Glenmark set to launch 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial.

Glenmark's 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) Single-Dose Vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) of Abbott Laboratories Pharmaceutical Products Division (Abbott) NDA - 019443.

Glenmark will begin distribution in November 2025.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2025, the 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately $63.8 million.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

V2 Retail raises Rs 400 cr via QIP

V2 Retail raises Rs 400 cr via QIP

Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS - Munger Sultanganj Road

Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS - Munger Sultanganj Road

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 238.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 238.14% in the September 2025 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 652.09% in the September 2025 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 652.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon