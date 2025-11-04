Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 357.67 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 20.59% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 357.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales357.67278.28 29 OPM %20.1220.29 -PBDT80.4159.98 34 PBT69.4752.61 32 NP54.3545.07 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 238.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 238.14% in the September 2025 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 652.09% in the September 2025 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 652.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit declines 0.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit rises 5.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit rises 5.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon