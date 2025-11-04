Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 357.67 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 20.59% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 357.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales357.67278.28 29 OPM %20.1220.29 -PBDT80.4159.98 34 PBT69.4752.61 32 NP54.3545.07 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content