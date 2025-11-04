Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 238.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.38% to Rs 48.77 croreNet profit of Max Estates rose 238.14% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 48.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.7740.18 21 OPM %20.6921.25 -PBDT19.677.20 173 PBT11.63-1.21 LP NP7.272.15 238
