Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.87% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of Glittek Granites reported to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 90.87% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.212.30 -91 OPM %-5719.05-43.48 -PBDT-12.51-1.38 -807 PBT-12.54-1.54 -714 NP-12.54-1.14 -1000
