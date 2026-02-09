Global Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Global Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.750.40 88 OPM %58.67-457.50 -PBDT0.46-1.84 LP PBT0.45-1.85 LP NP0.45-1.86 LP
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST