Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Sales decline 36.62% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.62% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.2711.47 -37 OPM %3.99-41.06 -PBDT-1.50-6.02 75 PBT-3.13-7.74 60 NP-3.13-7.74 60

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

