Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.62% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.62% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.2711.473.99-41.06-1.50-6.02-3.13-7.74-3.13-7.74

