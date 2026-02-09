Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.34% to Rs 6780.40 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.82% to Rs 1042.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1023.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.34% to Rs 6780.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5123.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6780.405123.5026.7927.081797.901413.101438.301184.101042.101023.50

