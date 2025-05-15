Camex standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.01% to Rs 37.21 croreNet profit of Camex declined 90.32% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 37.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 133.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.2137.59 -1 133.65141.81 -6 OPM %5.565.59 -2.953.28 - PBDT0.832.17 -62 3.454.96 -30 PBT0.482.09 -77 2.874.65 -38 NP0.151.55 -90 1.893.46 -45
