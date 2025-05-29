Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 249.53% to Rs 37.05 crore

Net Loss of Globale Tessile reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 249.53% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 49.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.0510.60 250 49.0854.27 -10 OPM %-0.40-1.32 --1.411.88 - PBDT-0.39-0.13 -200 -1.070.74 PL PBT-0.39-0.13 -200 -1.070.74 PL NP-0.26-0.37 30 -0.770.50 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of ITD Cementation India appoints Dr. Malay Mahadevia at Chairman

Board of ITD Cementation India appoints Dr. Malay Mahadevia at Chairman

Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects standalone net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects standalone net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 35.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 35.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon