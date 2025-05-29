Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 35.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 35.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales rise 63.71% to Rs 72.95 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 35.03% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.71% to Rs 72.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.54% to Rs 9.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 93.00% to Rs 239.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales72.9544.56 64 239.43124.06 93 OPM %6.859.85 -8.1210.55 - PBDT3.993.24 23 14.949.41 59 PBT3.673.01 22 13.748.54 61 NP2.391.77 35 9.725.98 63

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

