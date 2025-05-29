Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of ITD Cementation India appoints Dr. Malay Mahadevia at Chairman

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 28 May 2025

The Board of ITD Cementation India at its meeting held on 28 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Dr. Malay Mahadevia (DIN 00064110) as an Additional Director -Non-Executive Non Independent Director and Chairman of the Company with effect from 28 May 2025. The Board has also appointed Kattunga Srinivasa Rao (DIN 00022533) as an Additional Director- Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 28 May 2025.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

