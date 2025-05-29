Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.48% to Rs 40.15 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery rose 42.86% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.48% to Rs 40.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.82% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 112.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.1530.77 30 112.98103.99 9 OPM %1.001.62 -0.961.57 - PBDT0.440.36 22 0.981.13 -13 PBT0.430.33 30 0.911.05 -13 NP0.300.21 43 0.680.78 -13
